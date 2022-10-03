Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

Deep Bedi, Principal of the school successfully registered for the Haryana State Bharat Scouts & Guides. To honor all the registered teachers and students, the investiture ceremony was hosted wherein members of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Siyaram Shastri (DOC) and Sarvan Singh (DTC) came were the chief guests on the occasion. They honoured Deep Bedi, facilitators and the would-be Scouts & Guides of MLZS by conferring them with a badge and a scarf. The event featured many customary rituals — lamp lighting, singing the scout & guides prayer among other things and a special oath ceremony.