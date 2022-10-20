Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school has been ranked number one for Sports education in Haryana in the CBSE/ICSE/International schools and State Board schools category for North India's schools merit awards survey. The survey was conducted by Education Today’s jury including experts in the field of education. Parents of students of all the schools were asked to vote via social media, online poll, SMS and emails.The Principal Deep Bedi was conferred the award for this achievement in New Delhi by Anil Sharma, Founder and Director of Education Today.
