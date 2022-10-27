Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school organised an action-packed day and night camp for students of Class I to XI on October 18 and 19. Many activities were organised for them under the supervision of well-trained guides and facilitators. The various activities included Burma bridge and commando net, artificial wall climbing, face painting, bungee trampoline and rappelling, ball jumping, archery, open talent show, tattoo painting, gun shooting and DJ on floor were organised. The most attractive activity of the camp was hot air balloon. An overnight adventure camp was organised on the school premises. Students were briefly introduced about the rules of outdoor living and dos and don’ts of camp life. It was an overwhelming experience of staying with friends and teachers in cosy and comfortable tents. Aerobics and Zumba session was organised on the morning of October 19 in which the students were taught how dance can help them be fit. They enjoyed stretching and working out. They were encouraged to adapt such healthy practices in their daily life.