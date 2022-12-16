Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

Principal the school Deep Bedi was honoured with the Bharat Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar for the outstanding achievements and remarkable contribution in the field of education. The award is powered by the Brain Wonders, NABET (QCI) and Unviersal Mentors Association Foundation. The ceremony was organised on December 1 in Mumbai. The award was given to the exemplary academicians of India for their outstanding contribution to the field of education. More than 400 principals from the top 100 schools of Maharashtra and over 19 districts of India were honoured.
