Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

Republic Day was celebrated on the campus of the school. The Tricolour was hoisted by Principal Deep Bedi. Patriotic songs were sung by students. A mass PT was organised. The students participated actively in it. Scouts and Guides showcased their exemplary skills. Their eyes gleamed with patriotism. The students were made to understand how important this day is. The national anthem was sung collectively and enthusiastically. Sweets were distributed among the students.