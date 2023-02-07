Mount Litera ZEE School, Karnal

A legal awareness camp in coordination with the District Legal Service Authority, Karnal, organised a seminar on child rights at the school, wherein two facilitators —Jyoti and Aanchal Kapoor, assistant professor at Geeta Institute of Technology, Panipat — imparted knowledge to students regarding the importance of child rights, cyber security and the right to education.
