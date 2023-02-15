Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school organised a workshop on awareness about health for growing girls for Classes VI to IX on February 10. Dr Suprabha (MO) and Dr Seema (PRO), representatives of Arpana Hospital, Karnal, were invited to create a positive attitude about the issue among young girls. They imparted knowledge through a PowerPoint presentation and used interactive and hands-on training methods. They stressed the need for personal hygiene, besides yoga, saying it could provide relief from discomfort during menstruation. The motive of the seminar was to create awareness about the physical changes in body during a menstrual cycle. Principal Deep Bedi thanked the resource persons for imparting crucial knowledge among the girl students.
