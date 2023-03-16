Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

To celebrate the progression and development of pre-primary students, the school held "Graduation Day" and applauded the young learners for commendable performance in the 2023-24 session.
The programme began with the lighting of lamp by chief guest Tanu Goel, Clinician, Paediatrics, Amar Hospital, Karnal, along with school Principal Deep Bedi. The school anthem was presented by tiny tots, who, thereafter, gave dance performances. This was followed by the distribution of certificates to the tiny tots in graduation caps and robes.
Students were also felicitated with unique titles describing their strengths. Students of Sr. KG thanked their nannies for their assistance and support.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy under attack' remarks
As soon as the House assembles for the day, some opposition ...
US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year
Mann was addressing the media
Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case
Denies relief to Sukhbir Badal
It's time Jai Ram Thakur comes out of aura of being a CM; not puppets that we will take orders from BJP: Congress
Stalemate over closure of institutions opened by previous BJ...