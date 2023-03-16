Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

To celebrate the progression and development of pre-primary students, the school held "Graduation Day" and applauded the young learners for commendable performance in the 2023-24 session.

The programme began with the lighting of lamp by chief guest Tanu Goel, Clinician, Paediatrics, Amar Hospital, Karnal, along with school Principal Deep Bedi. The school anthem was presented by tiny tots, who, thereafter, gave dance performances. This was followed by the distribution of certificates to the tiny tots in graduation caps and robes.

Students were also felicitated with unique titles describing their strengths. Students of Sr. KG thanked their nannies for their assistance and support.