Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

Students of Class X were taken on a trip to the Parliament House. This trip was supported under the programme PRIDE (Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies). They were first taken to the Parliament House library, which has more than 1.5 lakh books to assist members of the legislature. It is the largest library in Delhi and the second largest in India. The children were then shown two documentaries in the conference room on the Parliament. These gave an insight into the functioning of the system. The children then had a session with Deepak Gosain, Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat. He enlightened the students about what really happens there. He spoke on the history of Parliament and the Indian democracy.
