Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school planned an educational fun trip for students of Classes III to VI as they visited KidZania-Land of Cool Kids on March 18. KidZania is a country modelled as a full-fledged city for kids with well-designed, colourful and self-sustainable activities. It has got its own newspaper too for which the child can become reporters as part of the role-play. Since KidZania models itself around an independent country, it has got its own currency called 'KidZo', its own heroes and symbols. The KidZania Noida facility boasts of around 80+ activities for kids. Some of the activities help kids to earn KidZos while others make them spend. It was an interactive and educative method to teach responsible money handling to kids.