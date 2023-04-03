Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

Students of the school visited the Golden City of India, Amritsar, for a two-day excursion. There were 29 students who were accompanied by schoolteachers. The team visited all places of tourist interest in the city, such as the Wagah Border, Durgiana Temple, Golden Temple and Jalliawala Bagh. On the first day, students were taken to the Wagah Border and witnessed the beating retreat ceremony there. In the evening, the students explored the local market. Next morning, the students were taken to the Golden Temple. They also visited the "Sadda Pind" museum.