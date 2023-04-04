Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The parent-orientation programme was held at the school. It was organised for all classes (nursery to XI). The parents of new students were invited and given information about all school processes. Principal Deep Bedi lit the lamp and after that the ‘Zee learn anthem’ was sung by all staff members. The parents were informed about Subhash Chandra, chairman of Zee Learn Ltd, and Zee learn organisation, the fee structure, litera gear, exam pattern, pedagogy and philosophy of the school. They were also informed that every subject was taught through activities to ensure all-round development of the child.