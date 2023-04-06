Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school organised a welcome back assembly for students joining the new academic session 2023-24. This assembly is an integral part of the school’s schedule as it marks the start of the new academic session. The activities carried out in morning assembly by the school staff and students had a great influence on the young minds. The assembly began with singing of ‘Zee Learn Anthem’ by school facilitators, which was followed by a prayer, inspiring ‘thought of the day’ and a motivational speech. The whole assembly was conducted by the facilitators to set an example for the students. The assembly concluded with an inspirational speech by Deep Bedi, Principal, of the school who motivated the students to work hard in life with dedication as hard work always pays off.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day
Accuses Opposition parties of being tied to nepotism, dynast...
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The RBI expects the real GDP for ’23-24 to be 6.5 per cent
Lok Sabha Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die
As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members com...
Opposition parties take out ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk
Also boycott the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after t...
Bihar YouTuber detained in Tamil Nadu under NSA for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers
Madurai Crime Branch police register a case against Kashyap ...