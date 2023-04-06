Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school organised a welcome back assembly for students joining the new academic session 2023-24. This assembly is an integral part of the school’s schedule as it marks the start of the new academic session. The activities carried out in morning assembly by the school staff and students had a great influence on the young minds. The assembly began with singing of ‘Zee Learn Anthem’ by school facilitators, which was followed by a prayer, inspiring ‘thought of the day’ and a motivational speech. The whole assembly was conducted by the facilitators to set an example for the students. The assembly concluded with an inspirational speech by Deep Bedi, Principal, of the school who motivated the students to work hard in life with dedication as hard work always pays off.