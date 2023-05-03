Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school provided a wonderful opportunity to the students of Class X- XII through a visit to the Air Force Station and Museum, Palam, New Delhi. The students visited the museum and learnt about bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to serve the nation. The students walked through the history of the Indian aviation sector, including military aviation. They were addressed by Sqn Ldr G.S. Rataul. They were told about career options and the procedures to get into the IAF. The students gifted five tree saplings to Air Marshal, R K Anand as a part of ZEEARTH day celebrations and tree plantation drive by MLZS, Karnal. Later, students also visited the India Gate.