Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school provided a wonderful opportunity to the students of Class X- XII through a visit to the Air Force Station and Museum, Palam, New Delhi. The students visited the museum and learnt about bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to serve the nation. The students walked through the history of the Indian aviation sector, including military aviation. They were addressed by Sqn Ldr G.S. Rataul. They were told about career options and the procedures to get into the IAF. The students gifted five tree saplings to Air Marshal, R K Anand as a part of ZEEARTH day celebrations and tree plantation drive by MLZS, Karnal. Later, students also visited the India Gate.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report
The Department of State's 2023 annual report on IPCA that wa...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges
Proposes the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdos...
Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
While most employees reach office on time, officers keep arr...
Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR
Raids and searches are being conducted in Delhi and Haryana
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined