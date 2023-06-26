Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

The school celebrated the ninth International Day of Yoga on the theme 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which represents our shared desire for 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The motive was to make the children realise the importance of yoga. Special focus was laid on some basic 'asanas'. Along with children, parents were also engaged in the programme. Children sent beautiful pictures of their home-run yoga sessions with their family members.