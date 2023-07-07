Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

To enjoy being on the streets without traffic, students along with teachers went to an event, ‘Raahgiri’. They got an opportunity to meet, greet and welcome Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal. Students gifted a plant to the CM to kickstart the celebration of Vanmahotsav Week. Scouts and Guides of the school met the Scouting team and enjoyed some adventurous activities like zip lining and tent making.