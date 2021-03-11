Mount Litera Zee School, Patiala

‘Vaatsalya’ was celebrated on the occasion of Mother’s Day, honouring mothers as well as the maternal bond. To show love and respect to their mothers, the young, enthusiastic and adorable Literans of the pre-primary section took part in fun activities and gave some memorable performances. The event began with the lighting of the lamp by Principal Richa Tripathi and chief guest Shaina Kapoor, District Child Protection Officer. Students of Class I and II expressed gratitude to mothers for their unconditional love through their presentation.
