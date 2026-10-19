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Home / The School Tribune / Movie outing for students

Movie outing for students

School Notes

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:32 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Tribune organised a movie outing for students of Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47-C, Chandigarh, who watched the spiritual film ‘Hanuman Ansh’. The film inspired students with valuable lessons in courage, self-confidence, determination and positive thinking. It also encouraged them to embrace spiritual values, build strong character and face challenges with confidence. The initiative reflected The Tribune’s commitment to inspiring young minds through meaningful experiences. It also highlighted the school’s focus on holistic development by providing students with opportunities to learn important life lessons beyond the classroom in an engaging and memorable way.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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