The Tribune organised a movie outing for students of Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47-C, Chandigarh, who watched the spiritual film ‘Hanuman Ansh’. The film inspired students with valuable lessons in courage, self-confidence, determination and positive thinking. It also encouraged them to embrace spiritual values, build strong character and face challenges with confidence. The initiative reflected The Tribune’s commitment to inspiring young minds through meaningful experiences. It also highlighted the school’s focus on holistic development by providing students with opportunities to learn important life lessons beyond the classroom in an engaging and memorable way.

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