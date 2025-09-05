Movie outing organised for students

Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, organised a special movie outing for its students to watch the inspiring film “Mahaavtar Narsimha” at Cosmo Mall PVR. The initiative aimed to give children a meaningful learning experience beyond academics, reinforcing values of courage, devotion, and righteousness showcased in the movie. Chairman RD Shatma and faculty highlighted that such activities not only make learning enjoyable but also instil life lessons in young minds.

