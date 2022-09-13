MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp. Principal Neetu Arora offered flowers to the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This was followed by a musical choir, speeches by students, western dance by students, games and a quiz for teachers. Teachers were given titles by senior students. The Principal appreciated the sincere efforts of the teachers. Director Rachna Mahajan addressed teachers and students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year
To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...
High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case
The order is pronounced in the open court by Justice Sureshw...
Nursery student raped in school bus by driver; woman attendant was present
After the girl returned, her mother found someone had change...