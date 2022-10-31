MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated celebrated the festival of lights. Students were dressed up in ethnic attire and took a pledge to say no to crackers and Chinese electric lights. A recitation of short verses on Diwali by the tiny tots left the audience impressed. The programme commenced with children speaking a few lines about the festival and sharing information on when and why it is celebrated. Diya and thali-decoration, gift packing, flower arrangements and paper lamp-making competitions were held. An inter-house rangoli competition was also conducted. The school wore a festive look with decorated pots, diyas, rangoli and lanterns. Director Rachna Mahajan appreciated the efforts put in by all.