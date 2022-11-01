MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated ‘Grandparents Day’. Students of Pre, KG and the junior wing came up with scintillating performances as they danced to the melodious tunes and enacted a play. The subject was ‘What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance’. Primary students with the help of their dialogues showcased what their grandparents taught to them — love, kindness, patience and life lesson. A little boy in Class V dedicated a sweet poem to his dadaji and dadiji. Children expressed their gratitude and love with their speeches. Rachna Mahajan, school Director, addressed the gathering and referred to the boundless affection that grandparents shower on grandchildren.
