MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm. The whole campus was adorned with Christmas decorations. A special assembly was conducted for the celebration. Carols echoed on the campus. Santa Claus distributed sweets to children. The values of ‘joy of sharing’ was inculcated by organising a donation drive to an orphanage by the students. Director Rachna Mahajan and Principal Neetu Arora greeted everyone. They gave the message of being happy by sharing and caring.