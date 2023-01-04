MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

To mark the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, a raft of fun-filled mathematical activities was organised for Class I to IX. They solved challenging riddles and puzzles, performed magical tricks using significant math concepts, hopped on the number line, rolled the dice and had fun with tangrams and crosswords. Principal Neetu Arora encouraged the students to participate in such activities in future as well. Director Rachna Mahajan wished the students that they be blessed with unmatched capacity to solve all the problems in math and in life.