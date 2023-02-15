MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

Staff and students of the school bade farewell to the outgoing students of Class X. Dressed in elegant attires, these students witnessed a plethora of activities organised by students of Class IX. The students expressed gratitude towards their teachers for grooming them to face the challenges of life. The ceremony came to an end with the speech of Principal Neetu Arora and blessings by Director Rachna Mahajan.
