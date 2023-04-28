MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

The Investiture Ceremony for the academic year 2023-24 was held at the school. The ceremony started with the morning prayer and the school song by the choir. Deepanshu and Pihul were elected as the Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. The newly elected members took a pledge to uphold the school motto. Principal Neetu Arora pinned the badges and sashes of the prefects. While addressing the student council she said, "Getting a badge is just the beginning of a journey to give back to the school by making it a better place to study. She also reminded them of their duty to work and pass on the values and ethos of the school to the next generation. Rachna Mahajan, the school director, congratulated the student council and advised the office-bearers to exhibit sincerity and dedication in performing their duties.