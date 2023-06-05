MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a cooking without fire competition for mothers on the theme, "Mom special Mangolicious fun". Vishal Kalia, chef Achal Bisht, chef Shashi Bhoria Bhatia from the Chandigarh Institution of Hotel Management were the guests. Director Rachna Mahajan addressed all mothers and appreciated the efforts of mothers and their dedication.
