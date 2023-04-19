MRA Modern Public School, Sec-7, Panchkula

On the occasion of Baisakhi, students gave speeches highlighting the significance of the festival. The highlight of the programme was a bhangra performance on the theme "Mera rangla Punjab", which was followed by art and craft activities, including dhol-making and kite-making. Principal Neetu Arora appreciated students and encouraged them to come up with their creativity and ingenuity. School Director Rachna Mahajan asked students to enjoy and respect all festivals.