MRA Modern Public School, Sector-7, Panchkula

The school celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Principal Neetu Arora, accompanied by staff members, hoisted the Tricolour. The national anthem was played. Students presented patriotic group song, mime, solo and group dances, speeches and a nukaad natak. School Director Rachna Mahajan emphasised upon the fact that 'the true essence of our country lies in its rich cultural diversity and we should always promote peace, equality, harmony and brotherhood'.