MRA Modern Public School, Sector-7, Panchkula

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. Swings were beautifully decorated and dance and music performances were given. The school premises was tastefully decorated and the spirit of festivity was enhanced with 'jhankis' depicting the life of Lord Krishna. Tiny tots of the pre-primary wing dressed up as Kanha and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers, etc. Students of Nursery and KG, acting as Lord Krishna, participated in a story elocution competition. Some students acted as Sudama and portrayed the friendship of Krishna and Sudama. The students were shown a video clip on the life of Lord Krishna. Principal Neetu Arora congratulated the students for their exhilarating performance.