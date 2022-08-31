MRA Modern Public School, Sector-7, Panchkula, organised an inter-house competition 'Grill, frill, chill/A delicious journey' based on cooking without fire classroom activities that guarantees passionate student involvement and provide the students with a high-quality education. The students of grades Nursery to VIII participated in variety of tasks, including preparing lemonade, fruit chat, coconut ladoo, oreo desert, dining etiquette, and folding napkins. Students of classes IX and X displayed their skill in salad carving ornamentation and gained knowledge of nutritional qualities. Principal Neetu Arora said students needed more entertaining and interesting activities. The student activities in the classroom are a light way of gently involving them in the learning process. By planning these enjoyable classroom activities, we can encourage active involvement, confidence-building, trust-building, and the acquiring new skills.