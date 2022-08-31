MRA Modern Public School, Sector-7, Panchkula, organised an inter-house competition 'Grill, frill, chill/A delicious journey' based on cooking without fire classroom activities that guarantees passionate student involvement and provide the students with a high-quality education. The students of grades Nursery to VIII participated in variety of tasks, including preparing lemonade, fruit chat, coconut ladoo, oreo desert, dining etiquette, and folding napkins. Students of classes IX and X displayed their skill in salad carving ornamentation and gained knowledge of nutritional qualities. Principal Neetu Arora said students needed more entertaining and interesting activities. The student activities in the classroom are a light way of gently involving them in the learning process. By planning these enjoyable classroom activities, we can encourage active involvement, confidence-building, trust-building, and the acquiring new skills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...