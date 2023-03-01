MRA Modern Public School, Sector 7, Panchkula

A new planetarium show — Journey to Billion Suns, Planets — to tell the fascinating story of mapping the Milky Way was organised at the school. The 45-minute, A 360 degree full dome planetarium was set up at the school for the 45-minute show. The motive to set up planetarium in the school was to enhance the knowledge and understanding of science and astronomy by communicating the beauty, knowledge and wonders of the universe to the students from kindergarten to Class X. The students of MRA enjoyed the show as they got an opportunity to see the real and enlarged view of planets and constellations. It will also help them to know about the details of solar system as part of their Social Science curriculum as well. Questions were asked to get feedback from students and correct responses were appreciated with small prizes.