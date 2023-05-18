MRA Modern Public School Sector 7, Panchkula

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school. Students of primary classes expressed their emotional bonding of unconditional love towards their mothers through dance, song and sweet poem by Aabha Sorch from Class III. School Director Rachna Mahajan wished the mothers and encouraged the students to show gratitude to mothers for their commitment, love and support. Principal Dr. Rohne Mirchndani inspired children to inculcate the right virtues to make their mothers feel happy and connected.
