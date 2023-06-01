MRA Modern Public ,Sec-7, P'kula

Teachers of the school organised a pool party for schoolchildren. The schoolchildren in their colorful swimming costumes played in the pool, saying "The pool is calling and I must go." They sprinkled water on each other even danced on their rhymes and learn about basic hygiene through doll bathing activity. They grabbed every opportunity to enjoy in the cold water of the pool. School Director MS Rachana Mahajan guided the students about basic safety rules during party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...