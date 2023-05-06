MRA Modren Public School, Sector 7, Panchkula

The school celebrated Labour Day to acknowledge the effort of the supporting staff in maintenance of the school. The celebration began with the speech by Himanshi and Manika, who highlighted the importance of labour Day in our society. They enlightened the students on the contribution of labourer to our society and how they were an integral part of the growing economy. Neetu Arora, Principal of school, honoured the house-keeping staff, gardner and other helping hands to make them feel special. She also encouraged the students to respect them. Rachna Mahajan, The Director of the school, wished the helping staff and encouraged the students to respect each and every strata of the society.