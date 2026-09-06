Mrigavati Jain Kids Playway inaugurated

The school inaugurated the ‘Mrigavati Jain Kids Playway’, marking a significant step towards enriching early childhood education. The ceremony featured a ‘Guru Pravachan’ by Ganivarya Dr Inderjeet Vijay and Param Vidushi Sumnisha, imparting moral and spiritual guidance. Chief guest Tek Chand Satish Kumar Jain and family graced the occasion. Managing Committee members and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat extended their best wishes, envisioning the playway as a nurturing space fostering curiosity, compassion, creativity and holistic development in young learners.

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