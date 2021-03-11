MRIS Mohali

The ‘Early Years’ team of educators from Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, conducted a successful PDP (Professional Development Program) session at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad, on the topic ‘Virtual Autism and Separation Anxiety’ amongst young children, for which they were ranked number one. The panel comprised of educators from Nursery to Grade I along with the student counsellor.
