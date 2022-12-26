MRIS, Mohali

Continuing with its Community Connect Project and SDG 4 - Quality Education, students of Government High School, Papri spent a day at the school. Students read and learnt together, played a friendly cricket match and also watched a movie show. The day culminated with students of both schools bonding over a meal in the school cafeteria.
