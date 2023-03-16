MRIS, Mohali

The school pampered students’ mothers and female staff members by treating them to a movie at Cinepolis Cinemas. Nannies and female housekeeping staff were also part of the event. Principal Taruna Vashisht encouraged everyone to take some time out for themselves and have a relaxing break. This gesture by the management of the school was greatly appreciated by the students’ parents and others invited.
