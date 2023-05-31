MRIS, Mohali

A show-and-tell activity was organised for the Kindergarteners wherein they showcased their love and gratitude towards their favourite family member by expressing their thoughts about them as well as by singing rhymes and imitating them. This activity enhanced their vocabulary and confidence and instilled a feeling of respect.
