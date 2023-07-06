MRIS, Mohali

Two students of the school have proven their mettle in a writing challenge organised by Bribooks. They both participated in the summer book writing festival. Aatreya, student of Class III, bagged the second position and Agastya, student of Class VI stood third in the state challenge. As a reward money, Aatreya received gift vouchers worth ?2,000 and Agastya ?1,500 for their captivating stories.