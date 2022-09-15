MRIS students bag medals

Students of the primary wing of Manav Rachna International School (MRIS), Mohali, bagged medals in various Olympiads organised by the Science Olympiad Foundation. The students bagged 24 medals. They won eight medals of distinction, fourteen gold medals of excellence, one bronze medal and gift vouchers of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 as a token of appreciation. Agastya Pant of Class V bagged International Winner's Gold Medal in English. Principal Taruna Vashisht congratulated the winners