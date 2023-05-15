MRNK DAV Sr Sec School, Ambala Cantt

Triveni plantation was a great initiative to create awareness about the importance of trees and environment. Students of Eco Club planted saplings of Neem, Peepal and Banyan on the school premises under the guidance of Principal Jaidev Sharma and Eco club in charge Amandeep. He told students about the importance of trees in maintaining ecological balance and how they can combat climate change.
