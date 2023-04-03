Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamuna Nagar

The school arranged a week-long training programme for teachers on health and wellness in schools, initiated by the CBSE. Around 160 teachers from various Mukand institutes attended the programme. There were a total of 11 modules on the topics — Prevention and Management of Substance Abuse, Values and Responsible Citizenship, Gender Equality and Sensitivity, Interpersonal Relationship, Emotional Well-Being & Mental Health Safety and Security Against Violence, Injury & Bullying and Reproductive Health and HIV prevention. Training on communication skills was also organised. Principal Seema Kataria emphasised the importance of such informative programmes and asked the teachers to keep themselves updated and help students develop pious and strong personalities. Director Shashi Bathla congratulated the staff for the successful completion of the programme and asked them to be a role model for students and always be on the forefront to motivate them.
