Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamuna Nagar

Students of the school performed excellently in CBSE Class X and XII Board exams this year. Out of the total 209 students in Class XII, 24 students in Science and 18 students in Commerce scored more than 90% marks. As many 39 students in Science and 26 students in Commerce scored more than 80%. 83 students in Science and 63 students in Commerce got above 75 %. In Commerce stream Manya topped in the school with 98 % marks, followed by Kawalpreet Kaur and Toshani with 95.8% and 94.8.0% marks, respectively. In the Science stream Gauri Sharma stood first scoring 96.6% marks, Disha stood second with 95.2% and Vanshika and Apurva claimed 3thid position with 95% . Out of 249 students in Class X, 67 scored above 90%. Garima topped in school by scoring 97.2 %, Kamalpreet Kaur and Armaan got second position scoring 96.2 %, Sanvi got third position with 96 % marks.