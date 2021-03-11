Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

A special assembly was organised to celebrate Parshuram Jayanti and Eid. Anandjot Kaur, a student of Class VIII, talked about Lord Parshuram. Saloni Verma spoke on the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged students to be sensitive towards the religious sentiments of people of different religions. A group song made the students feel the ecstasy of Sufi music. Director Shashi Bathla motivated students to spread the message of brotherhood and celebrate different religious festivals together. Principal Seema Kataria asked students to carry forward the legacy of unity in diversity and follow the path shown by Lord Parshuram.
