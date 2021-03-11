Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

In order to acknowledge the achievements of the students Class XII of 2021-22 batch, the school organised a graduation ceremony. The school had got 100% result in all the streams. Prachi Bhambri, had topped in the district by getting 98.8%. Raghav Duggal topper in the non-medical stream had scored 95.4%, Taranjeet and Urvee Grover were the school toppers of the medical stream with 95% marks. All the toppers and students who scored above 85% were honoured with certificates at the event. The programme culminated with inspiring speeches of the students. The school Manager Dr. Ramesh Kumar and Director Shashi Bathla congratulated the students. Principal Seema Kataria also applauded their efforts.