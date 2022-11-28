Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

Under the capacity building programme, a two-day workshop was organised by the CBSE in the school. Teachers from different schools of Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Jagadhri and Yamunanagar attended the workshop. Anuja Sharma, Principal, DAV, Chandigarh, and Dr Jasjeet Sood, Principal, OPS, Vidhya Mandir, Karnal, were the resource persons. Principal Seema Kataria welcomed the resource persons and all the participants and said, “With the change in education system, we will have to prepare ourselves for students and competition-oriented education”. The agenda of the workshop was to prepare the teachers for various strategies related to assessment and evaluation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...
'Women look good even if they don't wear clothes': Baba Ramdev's sexist remark sparks outrage
After furore for slurring women, Ramdev regrets and apologis...
9 days on, no trace of missing Shimla trekker
Ashutosh, on the edge of the mountain, was hit by an avalanc...