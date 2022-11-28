Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

Under the capacity building programme, a two-day workshop was organised by the CBSE in the school. Teachers from different schools of Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Jagadhri and Yamunanagar attended the workshop. Anuja Sharma, Principal, DAV, Chandigarh, and Dr Jasjeet Sood, Principal, OPS, Vidhya Mandir, Karnal, were the resource persons. Principal Seema Kataria welcomed the resource persons and all the participants and said, “With the change in education system, we will have to prepare ourselves for students and competition-oriented education”. The agenda of the workshop was to prepare the teachers for various strategies related to assessment and evaluation.