Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school organised 18th Annual Athletic Meet on its campus. The event, spread over three days, saw sterling performances by students of all the four houses, who participated in more than 100 athletic events for different age groups. Gyan Prakash, Manager, Shishu Niketan, Swaraj School & ML College, Radaur, presided over the function. Shashi Bathla, Director, Mukand Institutes, declared the meet open by hoisting the Olympics flag. Yoga, aerobics, Haryanvi dance and karate by students of Classes II-X left the audience spellbound. Principal Seema Kataria, welcoming the guests, highlighted the achievements of the students in various fields. The events began with march past. Sports Captains Lakshpreet and Ishita administered the oath. Races like 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, hurdle race, sack race, lemon & spoon race, skipping race, parents (male and female) races, male and female staff races, besides field events were organised. The events were followed by much awaited prize distribution. Dakshpreet, Rythem, Akshat, Prabhav, Rashi and Keerat in Junior & Sub Junior groups, Mehak, Aditya Saini, Ashmi and Krit in Senior & Sub-Senior groups grabbed the trophies for the best athletes. Football, badminton & volleyball trophies were won by Satya House. Kho-Kho trophy was shared by Shanti and Satya House. Shanti House was adjudged as the best Marching House. Sharadha House won the Overall Athletic Championship Trophy. Director Shashi Bathla declared the meet closed by bringing down the flag. She motivated the students to work hard and follow their passion. Vote of thanks was proposed by Ishita, Sports Captain. The programme concluded with Haryanvi dance performance.
