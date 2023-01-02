Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school organised an Inter-Mukand Hindi Speech Competition for the students of Class I to V, in which 92 students from various Mukand Educational Institutions participated. The topics were ‘Festivals’, ‘The basis of education’, ‘Self-confidence’, ‘Seniors are our heritage’, ‘Cleanliness’, ‘Accepting mistakes is not a mistake’, ‘Struggle’, ‘Practice’, ‘Yoga’, etc. The speeches were assessed on the basis of various points such as subject matter, expressions, modulation, pronunciation and presentation. The performance of the students in the competition was excellent. Lavanya, Manan, Yasmin Aadhya, Manvi, Avika, Radhika and Ishpreet from group I and II were the winners. From group III to V Mahika, Dhairya, Doyel, Rehaan, Aayan, Jai Siya, Vrinda, Dipanshi, Simarpreet, Diwija, Raghav, Dakshita and Angle were declared the best orators. School Director Shashi Bathla said such activities become a beautiful step to develop many faculties like self-confidence, art of speaking and stage presentation in students, so students should be encouraged to partcipate in such activities.