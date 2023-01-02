Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school organised an Inter-Mukand Hindi Speech Competition for the students of Class I to V, in which 92 students from various Mukand Educational Institutions participated. The topics were ‘Festivals’, ‘The basis of education’, ‘Self-confidence’, ‘Seniors are our heritage’, ‘Cleanliness’, ‘Accepting mistakes is not a mistake’, ‘Struggle’, ‘Practice’, ‘Yoga’, etc. The speeches were assessed on the basis of various points such as subject matter, expressions, modulation, pronunciation and presentation. The performance of the students in the competition was excellent. Lavanya, Manan, Yasmin Aadhya, Manvi, Avika, Radhika and Ishpreet from group I and II were the winners. From group III to V Mahika, Dhairya, Doyel, Rehaan, Aayan, Jai Siya, Vrinda, Dipanshi, Simarpreet, Diwija, Raghav, Dakshita and Angle were declared the best orators. School Director Shashi Bathla said such activities become a beautiful step to develop many faculties like self-confidence, art of speaking and stage presentation in students, so students should be encouraged to partcipate in such activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...